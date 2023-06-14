Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Andrew McCutchen (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen has 52 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 61.4% of his games this year (35 of 57), with multiple hits 13 times (22.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this season (28.1%), McCutchen has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (10.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 24 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.281
|AVG
|.250
|.408
|OBP
|.353
|.396
|SLG
|.450
|5
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|22/22
|K/BB
|26/16
|5
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.52 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.52), 31st in WHIP (1.144), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.