Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Tucupita Marcano (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- In 61.0% of his games this year (25 of 41), Marcano has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In three games this year, he has homered (7.3%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In seven games this year (17.1%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 41 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.260
|AVG
|.255
|.299
|OBP
|.321
|.411
|SLG
|.471
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|3
|9/3
|K/BB
|9/3
|3
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 65 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Taillon (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.80 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.80, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
