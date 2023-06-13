The Pittsburgh Steelers at the moment have the 17th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +5000.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh compiled a 10-6-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of seven Steelers games last season hit the over.

From an offensive standpoint, Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in the NFL with 322.7 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per contest).

The Steelers went 4-4 at home last season and 5-4 on the road.

When favorites, Pittsburgh went 4-2. When underdogs, the Steelers went 5-6.

The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Steelers Impact Players

On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) last year.

Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

In addition, Pickett ran for 237 yards and three TDs.

In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, catching 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).

In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).

Alex Highsmith collected 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Opponent Date Week Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 49ers September 10 1 - +900 Browns September 18 2 - +3000 @ Raiders September 24 3 - +8000 @ Texans October 1 4 - +15000 Ravens October 8 5 - +1800 @ Rams October 22 7 - +8000 Jaguars October 29 8 - +2500 Titans November 2 9 - +12500 Packers November 12 10 - +6600 @ Browns November 19 11 - +3000 @ Bengals November 26 12 - +900 Cardinals December 3 13 - +20000 Patriots December 7 14 - +5000 @ Colts December 17 15 - +8000 Bengals December 23 16 - +900 @ Seahawks December 31 17 - +3000 @ Ravens January 7 18 - +1800

