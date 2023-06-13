The Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30) visit the Chicago Cubs (28-37) in NL Central action, at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (1-4) to the mound, while Luis Ortiz (1-2) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (1-4, 6.80 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (1-2, 4.23 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Ortiz

The Pirates are sending Ortiz (1-2) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.23 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the righty tossed five innings against the Oakland Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

The 24-year-old has put up a 4.23 ERA and 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .313 to opposing batters.

Ortiz is looking to secure his second quality start of the year.

Ortiz has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year entering this outing.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs' Taillon (1-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 6.80 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .287.

In 10 starts this season, Taillon has not yet earned a quality start.

Taillon has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.

