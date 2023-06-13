Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nico Hoerner, Bryan Reynolds and others in the Chicago Cubs-Pittsburgh Pirates matchup at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has recorded 65 hits with 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .280/.351/.474 so far this year.

Reynolds has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, seven walks and an RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Mets Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has recorded 63 hits with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .261/.304/.415 so far this year.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 9 5-for-5 3 0 4 7 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 7 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Taillon Stats

The Cubs' Jameson Taillon (1-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

None of Taillon's 10 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Taillon has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Jun. 7 5.1 5 4 4 5 4 at Padres Jun. 2 5.2 3 1 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 27 4.2 6 4 4 5 1 at Phillies May. 20 2.1 6 8 6 1 3 at Astros May. 15 4.2 7 4 4 1 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Luis Ortiz's player props with BetMGM.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 67 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .282/.333/.378 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 2-for-2 0 0 2 2 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 63 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 34 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .254/.346/.395 on the season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Jun. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.