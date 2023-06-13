Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will look to do damage against Luis Ortiz when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 60 home runs.

Pittsburgh ranks 14th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 283 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Pirates are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.3 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 13th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.357 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will hand the ball to Ortiz (1-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Wednesday when he threw five innings out of the bullpen against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Ortiz has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 4.5 innings per appearance.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Athletics L 11-2 Home Mitch Keller James Kaprielian 6/7/2023 Athletics L 9-5 Home Roansy Contreras Hogan Harris 6/9/2023 Mets W 14-7 Home Rich Hill Tylor Megill 6/10/2023 Mets L 5-1 Home Johan Oviedo Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs - Away Luis Ortiz Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs - Away Rich Hill Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 6/17/2023 Brewers - Away - Wade Miley 6/18/2023 Brewers - Away Roansy Contreras Freddy Peralta

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.