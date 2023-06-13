Tuesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (28-37) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-30) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Cubs securing the victory. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on June 13.

The Cubs will look to Jameson Taillon (1-4) against the Pirates and Luis Ortiz (1-2).

Pirates vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Pirates are 3-2-0 against the spread over their past 10 contests (five of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

The Pirates have won in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 19-19 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (283 total runs).

The Pirates have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.07) in the majors this season.

Pirates Schedule