Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae has nine doubles, two home runs and 13 walks while batting .270.
- In 59.3% of his games this season (32 of 54), Bae has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (22.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in two of 54 games played this season, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has had at least one RBI in 18.5% of his games this year (10 of 54), with two or more RBI six times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.277
|AVG
|.264
|.330
|OBP
|.323
|.373
|SLG
|.341
|6
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|6
|22/7
|K/BB
|23/6
|11
|SB
|8
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 65 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Taillon (1-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 6.80 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
