On Tuesday, Jack Suwinski (.676 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 42 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .244 with 21 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Suwinski has gotten at least one hit in 53.7% of his games this year (29 of 54), with more than one hit 10 times (18.5%).

He has homered in 18.5% of his games this year, and 6.3% of his plate appearances.

In 38.9% of his games this year, Suwinski has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (37.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .216 AVG .280 .333 OBP .382 .433 SLG .627 11 XBH 10 5 HR 8 15 RBI 18 38/17 K/BB 28/13 4 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings