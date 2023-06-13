The Florida Panthers take the road to square off against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 13, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-1 edge in the series. The Golden Knights have -200 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+165).

Here's our prediction for who will secure the victory in this Stanley Cup Final contest.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-200)

Golden Knights (-200) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.9)

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (51-22-9 overall) have a 16-11-27 record in games that have needed overtime.

Vegas is 25-8-7 (57 points) in its 40 games decided by one goal.

The 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-10-2 (four points).

Vegas has taken 15 points from the 22 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (4-11-7 record).

The Golden Knights are 61-3-2 in the 66 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 124 points).

In the 30 games when Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 45 points after finishing 22-7-1.

In the 47 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 34-7-6 (74 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 49 times, and went 27-18-4 (58 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (42-32-8 overall) have posted a record of 13-8-21 in contests that have needed OT this season.

Florida has earned 51 points (22-7-7) in its 36 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 11 games this season when the Panthers ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of five points (2-8-1).

Florida has earned seven points (3-17-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Panthers have scored more than two goals 69 times, earning 106 points from those matchups (50-13-6).

This season, Florida has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 41 games and picked up 54 points with a record of 25-12-4.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 29-26-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 39 times this season, and earned 53 points in those games.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 15th 31.6 Shots 36.9 1st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 18th 20.3% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

