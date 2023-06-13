On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .227 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

Santana has had a hit in 33 of 57 games this year (57.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.3%).

He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 57), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has driven in a run in 20 games this year (35.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 25 .211 AVG .247 .308 OBP .339 .316 SLG .409 8 XBH 11 2 HR 2 11 RBI 17 25/16 K/BB 18/14 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings