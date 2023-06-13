Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Carlos Santana (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .227 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
- Santana has had a hit in 33 of 57 games this year (57.9%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 57), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has driven in a run in 20 games this year (35.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.0%.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|25
|.211
|AVG
|.247
|.308
|OBP
|.339
|.316
|SLG
|.409
|8
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|17
|25/16
|K/BB
|18/14
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 65 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.80, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
