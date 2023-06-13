Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Austin Hedges (batting .226 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges has five doubles and eight walks while hitting .174.
- In 17 of 37 games this season (45.9%), Hedges has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 37 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In eight games this season (21.6%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (18.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.186
|AVG
|.160
|.213
|OBP
|.259
|.237
|SLG
|.200
|3
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|8
|15/1
|K/BB
|10/7
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Taillon (1-4) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.80 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.80, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
