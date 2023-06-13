On Tuesday, Austin Hedges (batting .226 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has five doubles and eight walks while hitting .174.

In 17 of 37 games this season (45.9%), Hedges has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 37 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In eight games this season (21.6%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this season (18.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .186 AVG .160 .213 OBP .259 .237 SLG .200 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 8 15/1 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings