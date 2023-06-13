The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .265 with 38 walks and 31 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 35 of 57 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

In 14.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 28.1% of his games this year, McCutchen has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.3%.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .281 AVG .250 .408 OBP .353 .396 SLG .450 5 XBH 10 3 HR 5 11 RBI 12 22/22 K/BB 26/16 5 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings