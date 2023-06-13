Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Cubs - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Andrew McCutchen (.323 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .265 with 38 walks and 31 runs scored.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 35 of 57 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In 14.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.1% of his games this year, McCutchen has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 12.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.281
|AVG
|.250
|.408
|OBP
|.353
|.396
|SLG
|.450
|5
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|11
|RBI
|12
|22/22
|K/BB
|26/16
|5
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.15).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 6.80 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 6.80 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.