Sportsbooks have set player props for Gleyber Torres and others when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Schmidt Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (2-6) for his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start two times in 13 starts this season.

Schmidt has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jun. 6 6.0 6 3 3 1 0 at Mariners May. 31 5.2 3 0 0 7 1 vs. Orioles May. 25 5.0 5 1 1 4 2 at Reds May. 19 5.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Rays May. 14 4.2 6 7 7 5 3

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torres Stats

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 28 RBI (62 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .256/.332/.434 so far this year.

Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has put up 63 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.

He's slashing .273/.345/.450 on the season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 16 doubles, 15 home runs, 17 walks and 52 RBI (60 total hits).

He's slashing .247/.301/.498 so far this season.

Devers enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jun. 9 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 at Guardians Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Guardians Jun. 6 0-for-4 1 0 0 0

