The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida hit the field at Yankee Stadium against Josh Donaldson and the New York Yankees on Sunday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.5 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 102 total home runs.

New York ranks ninth in baseball, slugging .421.

The Yankees are 23rd in MLB with a .234 batting average.

New York has the No. 9 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (302 total runs).

The Yankees are 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .303.

The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 13th in MLB.

The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in the majors.

New York has a 3.58 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the fourth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.211).

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 70 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Boston is seventh in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 320 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .332.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking sixth with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

Boston averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Boston has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.325 WHIP this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (2-6 with a 4.96 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season.

The right-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Schmidt is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season.

Schmidt is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Brayan Bello (3-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

In nine starts, Bello has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of five frames per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 White Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Lucas Giolito 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away - Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Gerrit Cole Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away James Paxton Shane Bieber 6/7/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Away Kutter Crawford Tanner Bibee 6/8/2023 Guardians L 10-3 Away Matt Dermody Aaron Civale 6/9/2023 Yankees W 3-2 Away Garrett Whitlock Gerrit Cole 6/10/2023 Yankees L 3-1 Away Tanner Houck Domingo Germán 6/11/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello Clarke Schmidt 6/12/2023 Rockies - Home James Paxton Connor Seabold 6/13/2023 Rockies - Home Kutter Crawford Chase Anderson 6/14/2023 Rockies - Home Garrett Whitlock Austin Gomber 6/16/2023 Yankees - Home Tanner Houck Gerrit Cole 6/17/2023 Yankees - Home Brayan Bello Domingo Germán

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.