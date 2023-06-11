Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tucupita Marcano -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucupita Marcano? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .256 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- Marcano has gotten a hit in 24 of 40 games this year (60.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (15.0%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (7.5%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In six games this season (15.0%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (27.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|20
|.257
|AVG
|.255
|.297
|OBP
|.321
|.414
|SLG
|.471
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|9/3
|K/BB
|9/3
|3
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.94 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.94, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.