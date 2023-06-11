Rodolfo Castro Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rodolfo Castro is back in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Carlos Carrasco and the New York MetsJune 11 at 1:35 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 7, when he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI against the Athletics.
Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Rodolfo Castro At The Plate
- Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .268.
- In 52.9% of his 51 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 11.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Castro has driven home a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 12 games this year (23.5%), including five multi-run games (9.8%).
Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|24
|.278
|AVG
|.260
|.384
|OBP
|.337
|.444
|SLG
|.429
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|11
|18/11
|K/BB
|22/6
|1
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.94 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.94, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
