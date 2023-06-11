Rodolfo Castro is back in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against Carlos Carrasco and the New York MetsJune 11 at 1:35 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 7, when he went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI against the Athletics.

Rodolfo Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Explore More About This Game

Rodolfo Castro At The Plate

Castro has seven doubles, six home runs and 17 walks while hitting .268.

In 52.9% of his 51 games this season, Castro has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

In 11.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Castro has driven home a run in 11 games this year (21.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 12 games this year (23.5%), including five multi-run games (9.8%).

Rodolfo Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 24 .278 AVG .260 .384 OBP .337 .444 SLG .429 6 XBH 7 3 HR 3 10 RBI 11 18/11 K/BB 22/6 1 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings