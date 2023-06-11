The Pittsburgh Pirates (33-30) host the New York Mets (31-34) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (7-2) to the mound, while Carlos Carrasco (2-2) will take the ball for the Mets.

Pirates vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (7-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (2-2, 5.94 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

The Pirates' Keller (7-2) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.60 and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .239 in 13 games this season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Keller has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Carrasco

The Mets are sending Carrasco (2-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.94 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

In seven games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 5.94, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.

Carrasco enters the matchup with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Carrasco is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

He given up at least one earned run in all of his appearances in 2023.

