Player props can be found for Bryan Reynolds and Francisco Lindor, among others, when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the New York Mets at PNC Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Keller Stats

Mitch Keller (7-2) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 14th start of the season.

He has eight quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Keller has 12 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

The 27-year-old's 3.60 ERA ranks 30th, 1.175 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks seventh among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Athletics Jun. 6 5.1 8 5 5 1 4 at Giants May. 31 6.0 10 4 4 8 1 at Mariners May. 26 6.0 7 6 6 8 2 vs. Diamondbacks May. 20 6.0 3 2 2 8 0 at Orioles May. 14 7.0 4 0 0 13 0

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 64 hits with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 23 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .278/.345/.470 on the season.

Reynolds will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with six walks and two RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 10 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 62 hits with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs, 15 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .262/.304/.418 on the year.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 9 5-for-5 3 0 4 7 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 7 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 55 hits with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .218/.292/.425 on the season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Braves Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 70 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 33 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .286/.375/.420 slash line on the year.

Nimmo has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run, five walks and five RBI.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 4 4 0 at Braves Jun. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

