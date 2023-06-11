The Pittsburgh Pirates (33-30) and the New York Mets (31-34) will match up in the series rubber match on Sunday, June 11 at PNC Park, with Mitch Keller starting for the Pirates and Carlos Carrasco taking the mound for the Mets. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The favored Pirates have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +110. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Pirates vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (7-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Carrasco - NYM (2-2, 5.94 ERA)

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favorites in 16 games this season and won 10 (62.5%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Pirates have a record of 8-6 (57.1%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Mets have been victorious in six, or 31.6%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Mets have won one of five games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 1-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+130) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+145) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+165) Tucupita Marcano 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+220)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +550 - 3rd

