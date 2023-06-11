Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against Mark Canha and the New York Mets at PNC Park on Sunday, at 1:35 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates are 25th in MLB play with 59 total home runs.

Pittsburgh is 14th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage.

The Pirates are 14th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

Pittsburgh has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (281 total runs).

The Pirates' .327 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.

The Pirates strike out 8.3 times per game, the seventh-best mark in baseball.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.

Pittsburgh's 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates average baseball's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.370).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Keller has registered eight quality starts this year.

Keller will look to continue a 13-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per appearance).

In two of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/5/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Home Johan Oviedo JP Sears 6/6/2023 Athletics L 11-2 Home Mitch Keller James Kaprielian 6/7/2023 Athletics L 9-5 Home Roansy Contreras Hogan Harris 6/9/2023 Mets W 14-7 Home Rich Hill Tylor Megill 6/10/2023 Mets L 5-1 Home Johan Oviedo Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets - Home Mitch Keller Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs - Away Rich Hill Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman 6/16/2023 Brewers - Away Mitch Keller Adrian Houser 6/17/2023 Brewers - Away - Julio Teheran

