How to Watch the Pirates vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 11
Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against Mark Canha and the New York Mets at PNC Park on Sunday, at 1:35 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates are 25th in MLB play with 59 total home runs.
- Pittsburgh is 14th in MLB with a .405 slugging percentage.
- The Pirates are 14th in the majors with a .248 batting average.
- Pittsburgh has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (281 total runs).
- The Pirates' .327 on-base percentage ranks 10th-best in baseball.
- The Pirates strike out 8.3 times per game, the seventh-best mark in baseball.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh's 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates average baseball's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.370).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Mitch Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Keller has registered eight quality starts this year.
- Keller will look to continue a 13-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per appearance).
- In two of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/5/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|JP Sears
|6/6/2023
|Athletics
|L 11-2
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|James Kaprielian
|6/7/2023
|Athletics
|L 9-5
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Hogan Harris
|6/9/2023
|Mets
|W 14-7
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Tylor Megill
|6/10/2023
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Kodai Senga
|6/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Jameson Taillon
|6/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Drew Smyly
|6/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Marcus Stroman
|6/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Adrian Houser
|6/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|-
|Julio Teheran
