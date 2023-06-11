Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets at PNC Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The favored Pirates have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +100. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Pirates vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Pirates have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Pirates have four wins against the spread in their last six chances.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won 62.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (10-6).

Pittsburgh has gone 10-6 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Pirates a 54.5% chance to win.

In the 63 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Pittsburgh, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-30-2).

The Pirates are 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-16 16-14 14-16 19-14 22-23 11-7

