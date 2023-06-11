Sunday's game features the Pittsburgh Pirates (33-30) and the New York Mets (31-34) squaring off at PNC Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Pirates according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on June 11.

The Pirates will give the nod to Mitch Keller (7-2) against the Mets and Carlos Carrasco (2-2).

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates have a record of 4-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

This season, the Pirates have been favored 16 times and won 10, or 62.5%, of those games.

This season Pittsburgh has won 10 of its 16 games, or 62.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored 281 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Pirates have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).

Pirates Schedule