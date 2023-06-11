The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .271 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
  • Bae has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 53 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.6% of them.
  • In 53 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (18.9%), with two or more RBI in six of them (11.3%).
  • He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.1%.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
24 GP 28
.278 AVG .264
.333 OBP .323
.367 SLG .341
5 XBH 5
1 HR 1
11 RBI 6
21/7 K/BB 23/6
11 SB 8

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.73 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Carrasco (2-2 with a 5.94 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 36-year-old has put up a 5.94 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
