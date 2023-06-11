The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ji-Hwan Bae (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .271 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Bae has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 53 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.6% of them.

In 53 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Bae has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (18.9%), with two or more RBI in six of them (11.3%).

He has scored in 39.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.1%.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 28 .278 AVG .264 .333 OBP .323 .367 SLG .341 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 11 RBI 6 21/7 K/BB 23/6 11 SB 8

Mets Pitching Rankings