Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (40) this season while batting .238 with 20 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Suwinski has gotten a hit in 28 of 53 games this year (52.8%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (17.0%).
- In 17.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 37.7% of his games this season (20 of 53), with more than one RBI seven times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.204
|AVG
|.280
|.327
|OBP
|.382
|.398
|SLG
|.627
|10
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|18
|36/17
|K/BB
|28/13
|4
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco (2-2 with a 5.94 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.94, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.