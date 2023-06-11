The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Jack Suwinski and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Carlos Carrasco and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

PNC Park

Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh in total hits (40) this season while batting .238 with 20 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 116th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Suwinski has gotten a hit in 28 of 53 games this year (52.8%), with multiple hits on nine occasions (17.0%).

In 17.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 37.7% of his games this season (20 of 53), with more than one RBI seven times (13.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 23 .204 AVG .280 .327 OBP .382 .398 SLG .627 10 XBH 10 4 HR 8 14 RBI 18 36/17 K/BB 28/13 4 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings