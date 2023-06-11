On Sunday, Connor Joe (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 21 walks.

Joe has picked up a hit in 29 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

In six games this year, he has gone deep (11.1%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Joe has picked up an RBI in 31.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year (38.9%), including seven multi-run games (13.0%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 27 .250 AVG .253 .380 OBP .315 .421 SLG .505 9 XBH 14 2 HR 4 12 RBI 9 23/14 K/BB 31/7 0 SB 3

Mets Pitching Rankings