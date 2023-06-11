Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Connor Joe (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 21 walks.
- Joe has picked up a hit in 29 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (11.1%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Joe has picked up an RBI in 31.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 5.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (38.9%), including seven multi-run games (13.0%).
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.253
|.380
|OBP
|.315
|.421
|SLG
|.505
|9
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|9
|23/14
|K/BB
|31/7
|0
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.94 ERA and 23 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.94, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .257 batting average against him.
