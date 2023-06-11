Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .211 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the New York Mets (who will start Carlos Carrasco) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .230 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Santana has gotten at least one hit in 58.9% of his games this season (33 of 56), with more than one hit 11 times (19.6%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Santana has driven in a run in 20 games this year (35.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 56 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|.216
|AVG
|.247
|.310
|OBP
|.339
|.324
|SLG
|.409
|8
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|17
|25/15
|K/BB
|18/14
|4
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.73).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Carrasco (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.94 ERA in 36 1/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 5.94 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.