After hitting .211 with a double, two home runs, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the New York Mets (who will start Carlos Carrasco) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is batting .230 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.

Santana has gotten at least one hit in 58.9% of his games this season (33 of 56), with more than one hit 11 times (19.6%).

In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.1%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).

Santana has driven in a run in 20 games this year (35.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 56 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 25 .216 AVG .247 .310 OBP .339 .324 SLG .409 8 XBH 11 2 HR 2 11 RBI 17 25/15 K/BB 18/14 4 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings