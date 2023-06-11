On Sunday, Bryan Reynolds (.243 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .470, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Reynolds will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 over the course of his last outings.

Reynolds has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 60 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.3% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has driven home a run in 22 games this year (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 11.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in 25 games this year (41.7%), including six multi-run games (10.0%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .233 AVG .325 .321 OBP .370 .371 SLG .570 11 XBH 16 2 HR 5 17 RBI 21 21/14 K/BB 27/9 2 SB 6

Mets Pitching Rankings