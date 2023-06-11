Austin Hedges -- batting .233 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the hill, on June 11 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Mets.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges is hitting .179 with five doubles and eight walks.

This season, Hedges has totaled at least one hit in 17 of 36 games (47.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a long ball in his 36 games this season.

In eight games this season (22.2%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 36 games (19.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .196 AVG .160 .224 OBP .259 .250 SLG .200 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 3 RBI 8 15/1 K/BB 10/7 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings