On Sunday, Andrew McCutchen (.444 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Carlos Carrasco. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Carlos Carrasco TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.379) this season, fueled by 51 hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 85th in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 34 of 56 games this year (60.7%), including 13 multi-hit games (23.2%).

In 14.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (28.6%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (10.7%).

He has scored in 24 games this season (42.9%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 28 .280 AVG .250 .405 OBP .353 .398 SLG .450 5 XBH 10 3 HR 5 11 RBI 12 21/21 K/BB 26/16 5 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings