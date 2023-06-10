The Pittsburgh Pirates and Tucupita Marcano, who went 1-for-5 with a double last time in action, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

  • Marcano is batting .265 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
  • Marcano has gotten at least one hit in 61.5% of his games this season (24 of 39), with more than one hit six times (15.4%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six games this season (15.4%), Marcano has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 20
.273 AVG .255
.314 OBP .321
.439 SLG .471
7 XBH 8
2 HR 1
7 RBI 3
9/3 K/BB 9/3
3 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets are sending Senga (5-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
