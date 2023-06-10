You can wager on player prop bet odds for Francisco Lindor, Bryan Reynolds and other players on the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates before their matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 22 walks and 38 RBI (63 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.342/.471 on the year.

Reynolds has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with five walks and two RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Ke'Bryan Hayes Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has collected 62 hits with 15 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .266/.309/.425 so far this season.

Hayes heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .442 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 11 RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jun. 9 5-for-5 3 0 4 7 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 7 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 4 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 16 doubles, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 43 RBI (55 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .222/.296/.431 slash line on the year.

Lindor has hit safely in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Braves Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 32 walks and 25 RBI (68 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashing .282/.371/.419 on the season.

Nimmo has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 4 4 0 at Braves Jun. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

