Kodai Senga will take the hill for the New York Mets (30-34) on Saturday, June 10 versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (33-29), who will answer with Johan Oviedo. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Pirates have +110 odds to play spoiler. The total for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Pirates vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (5-3, 3.75 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-4, 4.29 ERA)

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 23 (53.5%) of those contests.

The Mets have gone 17-19 (winning 47.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets have a 2-2 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Pirates have come away with 22 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 17 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tucupita Marcano 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +550 - 3rd

