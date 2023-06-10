How to Watch the Pirates vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 10
Johan Oviedo gets the nod on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second of a three-game series against the New York Mets and Tommy Pham on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Mets vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Mets vs Pirates Player Props
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 59 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- Pittsburgh ranks 14th in the majors with a .409 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- Pittsburgh ranks 17th in the majors with 280 total runs scored this season.
- The Pirates are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .329.
- The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.372 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Oviedo (3-4) for his 13th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings pitched against the Oakland Athletics on Monday.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Oviedo has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.
- In 12 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/4/2023
|Cardinals
|W 2-1
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Miles Mikolas
|6/5/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|JP Sears
|6/6/2023
|Athletics
|L 11-2
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|James Kaprielian
|6/7/2023
|Athletics
|L 9-5
|Home
|Roansy Contreras
|Hogan Harris
|6/9/2023
|Mets
|W 14-7
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Tylor Megill
|6/10/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Kodai Senga
|6/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/13/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Jameson Taillon
|6/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Drew Smyly
|6/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Marcus Stroman
|6/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Adrian Houser
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.