Saturday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (33-29) and the New York Mets (30-34) at PNC Park is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates securing the victory. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on June 10.

The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (5-3) versus the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (3-4).

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 5-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Pirates have compiled a 4-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in seven of those matchups).

The Pirates have come away with 22 wins in the 45 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has a win-loss record of 17-14 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (280 total), Pittsburgh is the 17th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Pirates Schedule