Ji-Hwan Bae Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Mets Player Props
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .277 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- Bae is batting .385 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Bae has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- In 52 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (17.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.5%).
- In 40.4% of his games this season (21 of 52), he has scored, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|28
|.293
|AVG
|.264
|.349
|OBP
|.323
|.387
|SLG
|.341
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|6
|21/7
|K/BB
|23/6
|11
|SB
|8
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.81).
- The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.75 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.