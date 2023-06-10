The Pittsburgh Pirates and Ji-Hwan Bae, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI last time out, battle Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at PNC Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is batting .277 with eight doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Bae is batting .385 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Bae has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

In 52 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Bae has picked up an RBI in nine games this year (17.3%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.5%).

In 40.4% of his games this season (21 of 52), he has scored, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 28 .293 AVG .264 .349 OBP .323 .387 SLG .341 5 XBH 5 1 HR 1 10 RBI 6 21/7 K/BB 23/6 11 SB 8

