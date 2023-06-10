Jason Delay -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay has four doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks while batting .301.
  • Delay has had a hit in 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%), including multiple hits six times (25.0%).
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • Delay has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 24 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 11
.289 AVG .314
.372 OBP .359
.316 SLG .543
1 XBH 5
0 HR 1
5 RBI 4
9/4 K/BB 11/2
0 SB 0

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.81 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • The Mets are sending Senga (5-3) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.75, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .219 against him.
