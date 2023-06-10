On Saturday, Jack Suwinski (.594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mets.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 40 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .242 with 20 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

In 17.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has an RBI in 20 of 52 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 18 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 23 .211 AVG .280 .330 OBP .382 .411 SLG .627 10 XBH 10 4 HR 8 14 RBI 18 36/16 K/BB 28/13 4 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings