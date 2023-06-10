Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jack Suwinski (.594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mets.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 40 hits, which ranks first among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .242 with 20 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- Suwinski has reached base via a hit in 28 games this year (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- In 17.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has an RBI in 20 of 52 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 18 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.211
|AVG
|.280
|.330
|OBP
|.382
|.411
|SLG
|.627
|10
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|18
|36/16
|K/BB
|28/13
|4
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- Senga gets the start for the Mets, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 2 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.75, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
