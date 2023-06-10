Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana -- 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Mets.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .230 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.
- Santana has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has gone deep in four games this year (7.3%), homering in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has had an RBI in 20 games this year (36.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 19 times this year (34.5%), including four games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|25
|.215
|AVG
|.247
|.311
|OBP
|.339
|.327
|SLG
|.409
|8
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|17
|23/15
|K/BB
|18/14
|4
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.81 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets will send Senga (5-3) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw 2 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.75, with 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .219 against him.
