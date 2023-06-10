Carlos Santana -- 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Kodai Senga on the hill, on June 10 at 4:05 PM ET.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana is hitting .230 with 15 doubles, four home runs and 29 walks.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has gone deep in four games this year (7.3%), homering in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Santana has had an RBI in 20 games this year (36.4%), including six multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this year (34.5%), including four games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 25 .215 AVG .247 .311 OBP .339 .327 SLG .409 8 XBH 11 2 HR 2 11 RBI 17 23/15 K/BB 18/14 4 SB 1

