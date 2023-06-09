Veronika Kudermetova will play Celine Naef next in the Libema Open quarterfinals. At +275, Kudermetova is the favorite to win this tournament at Autotron Rosmalen.

Kudermetova at the 2023 Libema Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: Autotron Rosmalen

Autotron Rosmalen Location: Rosmalen, Netherlands

Rosmalen, Netherlands Court Surface: Grass

Kudermetova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, June 16 (at 10:15 AM ET), Kudermetova will meet Naef, after defeating Carol Zhao 6-1, 6-3 in the last round.

Veronika Kudermetova Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +3300

US Open odds to win: +2000

Libema Open odds to win: +275

Kudermetova Stats

Kudermetova is coming off a 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 163-ranked Zhao in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Kudermetova is 35-20 over the past year, with zero tournament victories.

In two tournaments on grass over the past year, Kudermetova has gone 3-1.

Kudermetova, over the past year, has played 55 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.8 games per match.

Kudermetova, over the past year, has played four matches on grass, and 21.0 games per match.

Kudermetova has won 34.6% of her return games and 71.9% of her service games over the past year.

On grass over the past 12 months, Kudermetova has been victorious in 72.7% of her service games and 47.5% of her return games.

