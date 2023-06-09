Stefanos Tsitsipas will open action in the MercedesCup versus Richard Gasquet (in the round of 16). In his last match he was knocked off by Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals after a good run at the French Open. Tsitsipas is the current favorite (+400 odds) to be crowned champion at TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 MercedesCup and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Tsitsipas at the 2023 MercedesCup

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 9-18

June 9-18 Venue: TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart

TC Weissenhof, Stuttgart Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Stuttgart, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Tsitsipas' Next Match

Tsitsipas will face Gasquet in the round of 16 of the MercedesCup on Wednesday, June 14 at 4:00 AM ET.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Grand Slam Odds

Wimbeldon odds to win: +2200

US Open odds to win: +1200

MercedesCup odds to win: +400

Want to bet on Tsitsipas? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Tsitsipas Stats

In his most recent tournament, the French Open, Tsitsipas was beaten in the quarterfinals by No. 1-ranked Alcaraz, 2-6, 1-6, 6-7.

In 19 tournaments over the past year, Tsitsipas has gone 48-18 and has won one title.

Tsitsipas is 7-2 on grass over the past year, with one tournament victory.

Tsitsipas, over the past 12 months, has played 66 matches across all court surfaces, and 25.6 games per match.

On grass, Tsitsipas has played nine matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 31.2 games per match while winning 52.3% of games.

Over the past year, Tsitsipas has been victorious in 23.4% of his return games and 85.4% of his service games.

Tsitsipas has claimed 84.7% of his service games on grass over the past year and 21.5% of his return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.