Player props are listed for Bryan Reynolds and Pete Alonso, among others, when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the New York Mets at PNC Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Rich Hill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Hill Stats

Rich Hill (5-5) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 13th start of the season.

He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.

Hill will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 43-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 57th, 1.378 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 40th.

Hill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Jun. 4 6.2 4 1 1 6 3 at Giants May. 29 6.0 9 6 6 3 1 vs. Rangers May. 23 5.1 7 5 5 9 2 at Tigers May. 17 6.0 1 0 0 7 2 vs. Rockies May. 10 3.2 4 3 1 4 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Rich Hill's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 38 RBI (62 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .278/.341/.475 so far this season.

Reynolds will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, five walks and two RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 6 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Andrew McCutchen Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

McCutchen Stats

Andrew McCutchen has recorded 50 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .269/.381/.435 on the season.

McCutchen Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 5 0-for-1 0 0 2 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cardinals Jun. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Andrew McCutchen or other Pirates players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has four doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 27 walks and 49 RBI (53 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashed .231/.326/.546 so far this year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 7 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Jun. 6 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 4 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has collected 54 hits with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .220/.296/.420 so far this season.

Lindor has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Braves Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 6 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.