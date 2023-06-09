Top Player Prop Bets for Pirates vs. Mets on June 9, 2023
Player props are listed for Bryan Reynolds and Pete Alonso, among others, when the Pittsburgh Pirates host the New York Mets at PNC Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Rich Hill Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Hill Stats
- Rich Hill (5-5) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 13th start of the season.
- He has five quality starts in 12 chances this season.
- Hill will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 43-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 57th, 1.378 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 40th.
Hill Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 4
|6.2
|4
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Giants
|May. 29
|6.0
|9
|6
|6
|3
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 23
|5.1
|7
|5
|5
|9
|2
|at Tigers
|May. 17
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
|vs. Rockies
|May. 10
|3.2
|4
|3
|1
|4
|2
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 21 walks and 38 RBI (62 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .278/.341/.475 so far this season.
- Reynolds will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, five walks and two RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 6
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Andrew McCutchen Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
McCutchen Stats
- Andrew McCutchen has recorded 50 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .269/.381/.435 on the season.
McCutchen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 6
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 5
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jun. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has four doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 27 walks and 49 RBI (53 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .231/.326/.546 so far this year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 6
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has collected 54 hits with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .220/.296/.420 so far this season.
- Lindor has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Jun. 7
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jun. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jun. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
