The Pittsburgh Pirates (32-29) will lean on Bryan Reynolds when they host Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (30-33) at PNC Park on Friday, June 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Pirates are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Mets have -105 odds to upset. A 9.5-run total is listed for the game.

Pirates vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Rich Hill - PIT (5-5, 4.55 ERA) vs Tylor Megill - NYM (5-3, 4.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Pirates versus Mets game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Pirates (-115) in this matchup, means that you think the Pirates will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.70 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Bryan Reynolds get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have won nine, or 60%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Pirates have a 9-6 record (winning 60% of their games).

Pittsburgh has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Pirates were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Mets have won in six, or 33.3%, of the 18 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mets have a win-loss record of 2-9 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Mets have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ke'Bryan Hayes 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+170) Tucupita Marcano 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +550 - 3rd

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.