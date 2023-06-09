Pete Alonso and the New York Mets will look to knock off Jack Suwinski and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 7:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 25th in MLB play with 57 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Pittsburgh ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .403.

The Pirates rank 15th in the majors with a .247 batting average.

Pittsburgh is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (266 total).

The Pirates are 11th in MLB with a .326 on-base percentage.

Pirates hitters strike out 8.4 times per game, the eighth-lowest average in the majors.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pittsburgh's 4.15 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates average MLB's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.371).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Rich Hill makes the start for the Pirates, his 13th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.55 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Hill has five quality starts under his belt this season.

Hill will look to extend a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per outing).

In one of his 12 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 6/3/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Luis Ortiz Jordan Montgomery 6/4/2023 Cardinals W 2-1 Home Rich Hill Miles Mikolas 6/5/2023 Athletics W 5-4 Home Johan Oviedo JP Sears 6/6/2023 Athletics L 11-2 Home Mitch Keller James Kaprielian 6/7/2023 Athletics L 9-5 Home Roansy Contreras Hogan Harris 6/9/2023 Mets - Home Rich Hill Tylor Megill 6/10/2023 Mets - Home Johan Oviedo Kodai Senga 6/11/2023 Mets - Home Mitch Keller Carlos Carrasco 6/13/2023 Cubs - Away Mitch Keller Jameson Taillon 6/14/2023 Cubs - Away Rich Hill Drew Smyly 6/15/2023 Cubs - Away Johan Oviedo Marcus Stroman

