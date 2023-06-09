The New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Friday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Pete Alonso and Andrew McCutchen among those expected to produce at the plate.

The favored Mets have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +100. The over/under for the contest has been set at 9.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -120 +100 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

The Pirates have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Pirates and their foes are 6-3-1 in their previous 10 contests.

The Pirates are 4-4-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (eight of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 45 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (48.9%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has entered 40 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 19-21 in those contests.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Pittsburgh's games have gone over the total in 30 of its 61 chances.

The Pirates have an against the spread record of 7-4-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-15 16-14 14-15 18-14 21-22 11-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.