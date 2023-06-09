Friday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (32-29) and New York Mets (30-33) squaring off at PNC Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on June 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Rich Hill (5-5) to the mound, while Tylor Megill (5-3) will answer the bell for the Mets.

Pirates vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Pirates are 4-4-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 15 times this season and won nine, or 60%, of those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 9-6, a 60% win rate, when favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 266 (4.4 per game).

The Pirates have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule