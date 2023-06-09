The Seattle Storm (1-4) welcome in the Washington Mystics (3-3) after Jewell Loyd scored 25 points in the Storm's 66-63 victory over the Sparks. The matchup airs on ION at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Mystics vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ION

Mystics vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 81 Mystics 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-2.8)

Seattle (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 160

Mystics vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

Washington has one win against the spread this year.

Washington has not gone over the total this year.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics are the worst squad in the WNBA in points scored (76.5 per game) but best in points allowed (75.8).

In 2023, Washington is third-worst in the league in rebounds (34.5 per game) and worst in rebounds allowed (38.7).

In 2023, the Mystics are third-best in the WNBA in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (14.7).

The Mystics are the second-worst team in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (28.9%).

Defensively, the Mystics are fourth in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.3. They are second-best in 3-point percentage conceded at 29.7%.

In 2023, Washington has taken 64.5% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 35.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.9% of Washington's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 26.1% have been 3-pointers.

