Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Ke'Bryan Hayes -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple) against the Athletics.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .250 with 13 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.
- Hayes is batting .450 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Hayes has picked up a hit in 37 of 57 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- In 7.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has had at least one RBI in 22.8% of his games this year (13 of 57), with two or more RBI six times (10.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this year (24 of 57), with two or more runs five times (8.8%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|.262
|AVG
|.233
|.333
|OBP
|.288
|.369
|SLG
|.356
|6
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|10/7
|K/BB
|10/6
|3
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (5-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 59 1/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 4.40 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .276 to opposing hitters.
