Ke'Bryan Hayes -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple) against the Athletics.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023

Friday, June 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .250 with 13 doubles, five triples, four home runs and 15 walks.

Hayes is batting .450 with one homer during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 37 of 57 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

In 7.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Hayes has had at least one RBI in 22.8% of his games this year (13 of 57), with two or more RBI six times (10.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 42.1% of his games this year (24 of 57), with two or more runs five times (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 18 .262 AVG .233 .333 OBP .288 .369 SLG .356 6 XBH 6 0 HR 1 3 RBI 6 10/7 K/BB 10/6 3 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings