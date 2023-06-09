Ji-Hwan Bae -- hitting .300 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on June 9 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .276 with eight doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Bae has picked up a hit in 30 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • He has gone deep in two of 51 games played this season, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Bae has driven home a run in eight games this year (15.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 20 of 51 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.233 AVG .245
.283 OBP .310
.349 SLG .321
3 XBH 2
1 HR 1
5 RBI 4
14/3 K/BB 11/4
7 SB 7

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Megill (5-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his 13th of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .276 batting average against him.
