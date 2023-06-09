Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Mets - June 9
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Friday, Carlos Santana (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 15 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks while hitting .226.
- Santana has had a hit in 31 of 54 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 10 times (18.5%).
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (5.6%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has driven home a run in 19 games this season (35.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (18 of 54), with two or more runs three times (5.6%).
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.206
|AVG
|.286
|.296
|OBP
|.373
|.317
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|14
|14/8
|K/BB
|12/10
|3
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.68 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 88 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Mets will send Megill (5-3) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 59 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.40, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
